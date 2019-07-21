21 July 2019 - 19:49
Iran's national karate team runner-up in Asian championship

Tehran, July 21, IRNA - Iran's national karate team in total of women and men category with earning five gold, 2 silver and four bronze medals ranked second in Asian Championship.

The 16th AKF Senior Championships, which began in Tashkent on Friday with a presence of 340 Karate players from 33 countries, ended today with the team kumite contest.

In total of kumite and Kata, Iranian team snatched 5 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals and was named runner-up in Asian Champions.

The team of our country in 2018 in Jordan also reached second place.

In the standings, Japan with 6 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medal was crowned as champion.

