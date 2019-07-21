Hippolytus on stage in Italy

The play directed by Farzad Amini will be on stage at the Festival of Arcadia de Arte next Friday and Saturday via an invitation from Tascabile Di Bergamo Theater of Italy, which is the organizer of the festival.

Workshops and seminars will be held on the sidelines of this international festival by well-known groups, such as the Wuppertal Pina Bausch of Germany and Eugenio Barba and academics from different countries around the world.

This is Hippolytus second international presence after Athens, which will be staged in Italy, according to the schedule announced by the Hippolytus Secretariat on Friday July 26 and Saturday July 27 at 21:30, at Tascabile Di Bergamo venue.

