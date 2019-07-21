Zarif: Bolton trying to drag UK into quagmire

"Make no mistake:

Having failed to lure @realDonaldTrump into War of the Century, and fearing collapse of his #B_Team, @AmbJohnBolton is turning his venom against the UK in hopes of dragging it into a quagmire," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Sunday.

He added: "Only prudence and foresight can thwart such ploys."

Earlier in a message Zarif disclosed the true nature of the B-Team in war against Iraq, saying 'In interviews in April, I predicted 'accidents'—not because I'm a genius— but because #B_Team is so brazenly following @AmbJohnBolton's script (https://www.nationalreview.com/2017/08/iran-nuclear-deal-exit-strategy-john-bolton-memo-trump/ …)[Bolton's article on how to get out of Iran deal which was published in National Review magazine.'

"After all, half of B-Team were co-conspirators in disastrous Iraq war," he noted.

Meanwhile earlier, Zarif in a separate message reminded president Trump of his National Security Advisor John R. Bolton's anti-Iran plans and ridiculed the US for empty negotiations' offer.

"@realDonaldTrump : ICYMI, before you hired him, this was the plan that @AmbJohnBolton and his #B_Team cohorts had for Iran," he said.

He noted: "A detailed blueprint for #FakeIntelligence, #ForeverWar and even empty offers for talks—only phone numbers were not included."

