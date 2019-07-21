Lebanese expert: Economic sanctions against Iran in stalemate

In an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Sunday, Hamdan noted that the US use of economic and financial weapons against nations is not surprising, especially since a businessman like Donald Trump is now at the head of affairs in the United States.

He stressed that the position of Iran in the region is very important because of neighboring Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Persian Gulf littoral states, and because of its close proximity to Russia and India.

The Lebanese expert went on to say, "There is a geopolitical fact in Iran that cannot be easily overcome by economic and military war; this is a promising fact, because Iran's Islamic Revolution has turned to a solid tree."

He noted, “Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah mentioned in a recent interview with Al-Manar Network that any aggression against the Islamic Revolution would lead to reactions against Israel and the Zionists in occupied Palestine."

Hamdan stated in another part of the interview, "Because of Trump's electoral campaign, we should expect changes in the United States; the goal of Trump is economic prosperity, not war, and it should be noted that changes in the Middle East will take place due to the economic crisis; this will lead the state of affairs to find resolution, which, of course, needs time.

"All countries in the region, including Iran and Lebanon, are in an economic crisis; I think that deals will take place in the Middle East; the deals that Trump knows better how to do business because of his career as businessman.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish