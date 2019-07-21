US, Britain targeting stability in Persian Gulf: Russian analyst

In an exclusive interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) in Moscow on Sunday, Leonid Ivashov, retired Lieutenant General and former chairman of the Department of International Cooperation of the Russian Defense Ministry, noted, "It is clear that Washington and London are pursuing the policies of simmering tension in the region for their anti-Iranian political goals."

Russian expert in geopolitical affairs noted that these actions by the United States and Britain are being used to exert pressure on Iran to force Tehran to negotiate and accept Western conditions on issues such as nuclear program, missile and regional policies.

“The tense situation surrounding the commute of oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz also had a negative and destabilizing effect on the region," the retired general stated.

Ivashov reiterated, "But it should be noted that Britain has initiated this situation by seizing an Iranian tanker without reasonable justification in Gibraltar and in fact London has seized the Iranian tanker with a green light from Washington."

The analyst went on to say that the US has been isolated on the issue of the JCPOA and is trying to free itself from losing side in face of Iran by its actions and putting pressure on Iran and provoking this country to take actions described as rouge by Washington.

The head of the Center for Geopolitical Studies went on to say, "The seizure of oil tankers can only be solved in one way that Britain releases the Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar and pledges not to repeat such provocative actions on the international scene."

The expert said, "Britain and Iran can negotiate and cooperate to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and the situation should not lead to a military conflict."

Russian official said the US and British military presence in the Persian Gulf should also be reduced, and then the situation will be calm and security of shipping will be provided as in the past.

Spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Saturday that Iran is acting decisively in the application of the law and national sovereignty in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and underscored that the British tanker "Stena Impero" that was escorted by a British warship was stopped by the determination and speed of the Iranian forces and was led to the coastal harbor for legal investigations and necessary measures.

Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said Saturday that the English tanker "Stena Impero" was escorted by a British warship which was entering the Strait of Hormuz in reverse direction regardless of the rules and regulations of the sea and was in the possible collision with other ships, was stopped by the IRGC's Naval Unit at the request of the Hormuzgan Ports and Maritime Organization.

The official noted, "Contrary to maritime rules and regulations, the British tanker switched off its GPS device and instead of moving towards the entrance of the Persian Gulf in the Strait of Hormuz, it was entering from the exit route in the south, which after, and even the resistance and interference of the warship of the British Royal Navy, the flights of two helicopters and attempt to stop the IRGC's commandos from conducting their mission, was stopped by the decisiveness and speed of the Iranian forces and it was guided to the coastal harbor for legal investigations and measures.”

