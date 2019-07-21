Iran's envoy hold talks with Tajikistan minister of energy

According to Iran's embassy in Dushanbe, Mohammad Taqi Saberi pointed to the recent meetings between senior officials of the two countries and underlined the need to expand all-out cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, especially in the fields of economics and culture.

Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan Usmonali Uzmonzoda pointed to the beginning of new ambassadors tenures in both countries and expressed satisfaction over progress in the trend of ties in recent months.

He also appreciated Iranian companies activities in Tajikistan and welcomed more participation of Iranian firms in offering technical and engineering services and presence in construction projects in Tajikistan.

In the meeting, the two sides underlined the need to hold the 13th joint economic, trade, technical and scientific cooperation commission in upcoming months and following up approvals of the former commissions.

