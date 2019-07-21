Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlines tanker’s return from Jeddah port

Mousavi, referring to the return of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s tanker from the port of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to the direction of our country, as well as the transfer of the injured crew of Iranian ship Saviz from the Saudi Arabia's Jizan Hospital to Oman and then to Iran, said, the Happiness tanker in May 2 due to a technical malfunction has been harbored in the port of Jeddah; following various consultations and ongoing follow-up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the relevant parties, finally, in July 20, after the repair was done, left the port of Jeddah to the Iranian ports.

"On June 3, a crew member of Saviz merchant ship on its direction in Red Sea was injured as a result of an internal incident in the ship and was transferred to the Jizan Hospital of Saudi Arabia for treatment, which after follow-up by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, eventually, the injured Iranian was transferred to Oman from Saudi Jizan Hospital on Saturday, July 20, and then returned to our country,” the Spokesman highlighted.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman, pointing to the cut of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, noted that these two issues were pursued by various diplomatic channels, which we appreciate Swiss and Oman as well as the relevant parties in Saudi Arabia to provide the necessary services and facilities on these two issues.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish