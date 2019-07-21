21 July 2019 - 17:59
Iranian boxer joins professional martial arts organization

Tehran, July 21, IRNA - Iranian boxer Mohammad Golrokh, after reaching an agreement with ARM SPORT (professional martial arts organization), has joined the prestigious sports organization and in October is going to fight in the ring in Turkey.

Golrokh, who has seriously been engaged in professional boxing for the past few years, has reached agreement with ARM SPORT, and his first fight within the organization will be in Turkey this October.

The boxer was previously fighting for the GBC professional organization and has won 2 valuable victories so far.

Golrokh’s first glorious victory was in Thailand in 2016 that he succeeded in knockout of his opponent. He won his second win in the last year's Night Boxing Championship.

On August 23, the Iranian boxer will go to the ring within the framework of the GBC to seize the 91 kilogram golden belt in Thailand in -91 kilogram category.

