Iranian boxer joins professional martial arts organization

Golrokh, who has seriously been engaged in professional boxing for the past few years, has reached agreement with ARM SPORT, and his first fight within the organization will be in Turkey this October.

The boxer was previously fighting for the GBC professional organization and has won 2 valuable victories so far.

Golrokh’s first glorious victory was in Thailand in 2016 that he succeeded in knockout of his opponent. He won his second win in the last year's Night Boxing Championship.

On August 23, the Iranian boxer will go to the ring within the framework of the GBC to seize the 91 kilogram golden belt in Thailand in -91 kilogram category.

