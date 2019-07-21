Iranian-made medical tools contributing to treat skin lesions

Various methods and technologies are used to treat wounds and skin lesions. Technological advances in the medical field have also helped solve these problems, with the advancement of knowledge and technology, including Cryotherapy. This method removes the lesion of cells by using liquid gases such as liquid nitrogen, with abrupt cooling of the lesion. Cryotherapy machine is a device that eliminates wounds, warts and skin lesions by freezing.

In the previous model, the device used a capsule, and in an open system, the gases were wasted, but now with the innovative method, a knowledge-based company produced an electric Cryotherapy device with native technology and unique design.

Fahimeh Kharazmi, Managing Director of Nima Teb Danesh Co. said the electric Cryotherapy device was designed and manufactured for the first time by the company with a patent certificate and the device is used for treating wounds by freezing.

This technology activist states that the device made by this company is designed as a package and does not waste the coolant gases, noting, “This method is based on the destruction of the target cells with their sudden cooling, but in the usual way, the gases are sprayed into the target area, which wastes gas. But in a device designed by this knowledge-based company, the gas in a system is reaching to lesion in closed system and is not wasted.”

Explaining the performance of the Cryotherapy device for treating skin lesions, Kharazmi noted,”This device contains a source of cooling gases. The device concentrates a severe cold on the skin lesion, which causes the tissue to be freezed. Skin lesions are removed from the body after the passage of time.”

Managing director of Nima Teb Company referred to the use of this equipment in health centers and offices, and said, "Fortunately, the efficacy of this device has been proven, and the patient's response to the treatment completely indicates its efficacy and effectiveness compared with similar ones."

