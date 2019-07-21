Iran's relations with Hamas improving: SCFRI head

Speaking on the sidelines of his meeting with Saleh al-Arouri, deputy head of Palestinian resistance movement Hamas’ political office on Sunday morning, on speculation about the Palestinian delegation's visit, the Iranian official underscored that the good relationship between Iran and Hamas is important and informative.

This relationship is expanding and Hamas has a high potential for resistance and endurance. This journey represents the continuation and resilience of the Palestinian cause and the Islamic Republic's support for it.

Referring to the detailed discussions between the two sides, Kharrazi went on to say, "In this meeting the issues of the Qods, the Gaza Strip and the spirit of the resistance and endurance of the people of this city were discussed, and we hope that with the resistance of the Palestinian people and its transfer to future generations, we will witness an ultimate Palestinian victory.”

The former foreign minister added, "The policies of the enemies of Islam and Palestine are transparent in protecting Israel, and the Palestinian people are aware of these policies and have come to conclusion that they must stand against the plots of foreigners."

SCFRI head referred to "The Deal of the Century" and highlighted, "The example of Palestinian resistance was seen in the subject of 'The Deal of the Century'; the Palestinian public stood against the deal and it was condemned by various Palestinian groups In the world today, all the issues are clear and if in the past there was a doubt that Americans' want to play a mediating role on the subject of Israel and Palestine, today it is clear that it is crucially the Israel's supporter.”

He went on to say that the organizers of the meeting themselves admitted that the meeting was doomed to failure. Of course, some countries participated in this meeting with betrayal of the Palestinian cause, but many countries did not attend the meeting, which was a sign of the failure of the American move.

Referring to Iran's generous support for Palestine, Saleh al-Arouri also said, for his part, that Hamas has always expressed its gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran's positions in favor of Palestine since the Islamic Revolution victory.

He added, "We have seen the Islamic Republic's support for the resistance of the Palestinian people in the region and the international community, and we have received various types of possible support from the Iranian side."

