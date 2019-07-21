20% rise in Iran-Pakistan trade exchange

Tehran has taken the first step towards targeting a five billion dollar trade exchange between the two countries, he said.

Referring to border clashes between Iran and Pakistan on Saturday, he said "Iran and Pakistan enjoy good relations and interactions but some third parties try to ruin such relationships, he said.

Both sides should be watchful on the incidents which might happen on the joint borders, he said adding that Iran and Pakistan should be aware of the ill-wishers against the two great countries of the region and the Islamic world.

Unfortunately, the Saturday’s incident was not the first of its kind, he underlined adding that by the time the two sides have not eradicated the terrorist phenomenon, it might be repeated.

There is a political will between the two sides officials in fight against terrorism, he said.

The significant achievement is that terrorist groups in the region are now disappointed and try to target new goals instead us, thanks to vigilance and combat readiness of our border guards, he said.

on the latest status of the kidnapped soldiers in Mirjaveh, he said 9 of these soldiers have been released and returned to the country while efforts to free the remaining three soldiers are underway, he said.

He added that the topography of the area makes the operation harder. As a result, thanks to God, this number of soldiers is released and measures to free the three others are underway.

Honarodoust also highlighted the investment opportunities in both countries and underlined that Iran possesses required technological know-how and knowledge in this end.

He reminded that although the mounting pressures and restrictions make the task a bit difficult, but the necessary arrangements have been made and the two sides have decided to jointly focus on investment opportunities in order to further expand relations between the two countries.

"Presently, volume of trade exchange between Iran and Pakistan stands at dlrs. 1.55 billion registering a 20 percent growth, the ambassador said adding that Iran has taken the first step to hit over dlrs. 5 billion of trade exchange between the two countries.

