Iran steadfast in supporting Palestine: Senior foreign policy official

In a meeting with Saleh al-Arouri, deputy leader of Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, he said that Tehran has been backing Palestine since the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Al Arouri, for his part, appreciated Iran's role in promotion of the Palestinian cause, expressing hope that the fraternal cooperation between Iran and Palestine will continue until Quds is liberated.

A high-ranking delegation representing Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Tehran on Saturday. Arouri is schelduled to hold talks with Iranian officials.

A Palestinian website described the visit as taking place in a sensitive era in the region.

Hamas Political Bureau members, Musa Abu Marzouk and Hessam Badran, are accompanying Arouri.

9156**2050

Follow us on Twitter @Irnaenglish