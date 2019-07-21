21 July 2019 - 14:04
Saudi Arabia releases Iranian oil tanker from Jeddah Port

Tehran, July 21, IRNA – Iran Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said on Sunday the Iranian oil tanker which had been seized by Saudi Arabia after it sought help from the Saudi border guards, was released and is now being towed toward the Persian Gulf.

Speaking to reporters, Eslami said that Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization took legal action with the Saudi government seeking its release, so that the Iranian oil tanker was released from Jeddah port.

He added the tanker's engines are broken, should be repaired and the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) has undertaken to repair the tanker.

The Iranian taker 'Happiness 1' belonging to NITC, was sailing for the Suez Canal in the Red Sea when its engine developed breakdown.

Therefore, it had to be taken to the nearest safe port, i.e. Jeddah, western Saudi Arabia.

