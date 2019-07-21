Iran's 'Sluggish Life' to attend three int'l festivals

The film, that narrates the peculiar life of a strange person is scheduled to Swedish festival 'Live at Heart' on September 4-8.

Live at Heart is one of Scandinavia’s biggest showcase festivals and industry conferences, the official website of the festival reported.

During Live at Heart, hundreds of artists, filmmakers, industry delegates and thousands of Live at Heart fans come together in the heart of Örebro, it added.

It is also scheduled to partake in 2019 Seattle Transmedia & Independent Film Festival (STIFF) on July 25-28.

According to its official website, STIFF acts as a launchpad for emerging filmmakers and transmedia artists to provide opportunities to help digital storytellers attain their goals, gain distribution, press, or a wider audience for their projects.

The 2019 S.F. Frozen Film Festival in San Francisco is the next festival in which Sluggish Life will take part.

The San Francisco Frozen Film Festival (SFFFF) is a Nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2006 that is dedicated to creating avenues for independent filmmakers, youth, filmmakers of conscience, and artists from underserved communities to come together and exhibit their work to the widest possible audience.

