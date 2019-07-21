About 3m Iranians to attend Arbaeen rituals in Iraq this year: Diplomat

The growing number of Iranian pilgrims who intend to attend the ritual and the successful holding of such a big ceremony requires precise planning regarding, Mir-Massoud Hosseinian said in a meeting with a group of IRNA officials on Sunday.

Arbaeen is a kind of a maneuver held by freedom-seeking individuals, the consul general noted, adding that the ceremony is not limited to only Iranian and Iraqi Shiites.

Muslims' march for Arbaeen started openly in 2003 after the collapse of the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious processions in the world.

It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

Each year, pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, stage funeral procession on foot to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located.

