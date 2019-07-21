Iran has special plan for countering biotechnological sanctions: VP

Speaking to reporters while visiting a science-based company in northern Iranian province of Alborz, Sattari said that a big budget will soon be allocated to producing medicines and vaccines for animals and poultry.

Noting that Iran is region's number one power in biotechnology and possesses major companies, he hoped that this new move in the field of animals and poultry could make up for the country’s dependence on the related medicines and vaccines.

The issue of pro-biotics is a serious one that has been put on the agenda since last year, the results of which will become clear soon, Sattari said.

He said that with the projects underway, Iran can produce some 80 to 90 percent of the medicine it is importing from foreign countries now.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish