Five people killed in two terrorist incidents in NW Pakistan

Islamabad, July 21, IRNA -- At least five people including two policemen were killed in two separate incidents in north western town of Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday, state media reported.  

According to reports three persons were killed while eight others injured in a suicide bomb blast inside trauma Centre of District Headquarter hospital D.I.Khan.

Senior police official told media that according to an initial probe, the suicide bomber allegedly appeared to be a woman and the attack seemed premeditated.

He said that 6-7 kilograms of explosive materials were used in the bomb. Police are investigating the attacks, he added.

In another incident two Police constables were killed in a firing incident by unknown assailants on a security check post in Kotla Saidan area of Dera Ismail Khan this morning.No group has so far claimed responsibility of the attacks.

