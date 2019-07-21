Five people killed in two terrorist incidents in NW Pakistan

According to reports three persons were killed while eight others injured in a suicide bomb blast inside trauma Centre of District Headquarter hospital D.I.Khan.

Senior police official told media that according to an initial probe, the suicide bomber allegedly appeared to be a woman and the attack seemed premeditated.

He said that 6-7 kilograms of explosive materials were used in the bomb. Police are investigating the attacks, he added.

In another incident two Police constables were killed in a firing incident by unknown assailants on a security check post in Kotla Saidan area of Dera Ismail Khan this morning.No group has so far claimed responsibility of the attacks.

272**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish