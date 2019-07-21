Iran partakes in NAM ministerial meeting

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza called for stability and peace in Venezuela, demanding respect for Venezuelan national sovereignty.

He also slammed the US administration for its attempts to topple Nicolás Maduro government.

The Venezuelan minister rejected claims made by Trump and US senior officials with regard not to deny military option for intervening in Venezuela internal affairs.

He also refuted the attempt made by President of the National Assembly of Venezuela Juan Guaidó naming himself as temporary president of Venezuela.

The Non-Aligned Movement is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest organization of the member states.

Venezuela is the current chair of NAM, Iran was its former periodic chief and Azerbaijan will undertake the next NAM periodic presidency.

The 18th NAM summit is supposed to be held on October 25-26 in Azerbaijan.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish