FM Zarif attends NAM committee on Palestine

After taking part in UN foreign ministers meeting of ECOSOC in New York, Zarif arrived in Caracas, the capital city of Venezuela on Saturday to attend Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) foreign ministers' meeting.

He had earlier met with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and is scheduled to hold talks with Venezuelan Foreign Minister and speaker of Venezuela's parliament.

The Non-Aligned Movement is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest organization of the member states.

Zarif will then travel to Nicaragua and Bolivia to discuss the latest developments in political and economic relations.

