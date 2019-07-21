Iran karatekas shine in AKF Seniors Championship in Uzbekistan

Travat Khaksar earned gold in the female kumite under-55kg category, beating home karateka Sevinch Rakhimova.

Karateka Istri Agung of Indonesia and I Sok Wong of Macau got bronze medals.

The female kumite over-68kg title went to Iran’s Hamideh Abbasali winning gold medal, with silver going to Sofya Berultseva of Kazakhstan.

In the male kumite under-84kg category, Zabiollah Poorshab added a third gold to the Iranian collection with victory over Mahmoud Sajan of Jordan.

Mohammed Almijadi of Kuwait and Japan’s Ryutaro Araga got bronze medals.

Saudi Arabia’s Tareg Hamedi earned gold in the male kumite overe-84kg class, beating Japan’s Hideyoshi Kagawa, as bronze medals went to Iran’s Sajad Ganjzadeh and Teerawat Kangtong of Thailand.

China’s Xiaoyan Yin won gold in the female under-61kg kumite, defeating Rozita Alipourkeshka of Iran, with bronze going to Kymbat Toitonova of Kyrgyzstan and Ayami Morguchi of Japan.

340 karate practitioners from 33 Asian countries are participating in this edition of Asian Championships in Tashkent from July 15 to 21.

9218**1416

