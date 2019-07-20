Iran's FM meets Venezuela's 1st VP

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met Venezuela’s first vice president Delcy Rodríguez in Caracas on Saturday on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)’s ministerial meeting.

The two sides discussed bilateral issues and stressed the importance of deepening their mutual ties.

Iran and Venezuela have been focusing on boosting their political relationships as both nations are under political and economic pressures by the US.

Zarif is in Caracas to take part at NAM meeting following his participation at the UN high-level meeting on sustainable development.

The Iranian foreign policy chief is set to hold talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza as well as that country's parliament speaker.

He will later leave Venezuela for Nicaragua and Bolivia, the two other important Iranian allies in Latin America.

