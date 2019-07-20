Iran warns against US unilateralism, calls for global unity

“This challenge is weakening the rule of law in the world and is threatening global peace and stability,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told the ministerial meeting of Non-Aligned Movement’s (NAM) Coordinating Bureau in the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Saturday.

He noted that international cooperation in various fields such as free trade, environment, rule of law is being damaged by the US unilateral policies that are threatening nations with unilateral economic sanctions and military aggression.

“Even many US allies are being exposed to the unprecedented US interference in their internal affairs,” Zarif mentioned, calling on the NAM member states to “resist this new wave and push it back”.

The Iranian foreign minister hailed his country’s “pioneering in resisting” against the new US unilateral demands, including the “economic terrorism”. “Our sincere efforts to respond to unfounded concerns about our peaceful nuclear program, is one of the many victims of the new unilateralism,” he stressed.

The Non-Aligned Movement includes two-thirds of the world’s countries, who do not traditionally align with or against major power blocs, with its membership largely drawn from the developing world.

The Iranian diplomat slammed the US for “efforts to push the nuclear deal to the brink of collapse despite the world’s investment in concluding it”. “Not only did the US violate the UNSC resolution, but also has sanctioned the countries that wanted to stick to the agreement,” he warned.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement in May 2018 and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran.

This is the last NAM meeting that has been organized by Venezuela during the country’s presidency before it hands over the post to Azerbaijan in October 2019 during the Baku Summit.

Iran’s foreign policy chief also criticized the US for interfering in Venezuela’s internal affairs such as efforts to support the April’s coup attempt.

“The Venezuelan nation, like any other country in the world, are the main reference to elect their president as they did in May 2018. They are now entitled to defend their elected president,” Zarif reiterated.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has been facing protests, led by the parliament speaker Juan Guaidó, who has won support of several countries such as the US, some European and LatAm nations.

Zarif also went on to criticize the US efforts to derail the Palestinian cause of creating a proper state of their own, saying those countries that support such US moves are threatening the regional peace and security.

He warned against “losing” to the threat of unilateralism if the NAM member states don’t pioneer in resisting this trend.

