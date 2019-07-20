Zarif terms US economic terrorism as int'l menace

"US #EconomicTerrorism is a global menace," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"I'm in Venezuela to attend #NAM meeting geared to forge global response to unilateralism," he added.

"In Iran’s engagement with the world, we neither call for the ouster of leaders, nor “bolster” them—decisions that are for the PEOPLE of a nation," Zarif reiterated.

Zarif arrived in Caracas, the capital city of Venezuela on Saturday to attend Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) foreign ministers' meeting.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Zarif is scheduled to hold talks with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and some other officials like Venezuelan Foreign Minister and speaker of Venezuela's parliament.

He added that Zarif will then travel to Nicaragua and Bolivia to discuss the latest developments in political and economic relations.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish