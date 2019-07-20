Iran, Russia discuss latest regional developments

During the meeting both sides underlined the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in developing relations and consultation for solving regional crises.

They also reviewed Iran-Russia parliamentary commission's agreements, holding its meetings, Palestine issue and the measures taken by US and its allies in the region.

Earlier, Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan Nasrallah said If any war happens against Iran, all region will be involved and the US will not be definitely the one who finishes the war.

