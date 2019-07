According to the statement, one of the hostages named Zolfaghar Heidari, 34, was kidnapped by organized gangs and outlaws in southeastern Iran on December 16, 2017.

Meanwhile, another hostage named Hamid Zahmatkesh, 34, was kidnapped by the same gang three months after Heidari.

Two hostages were transferred to Pakistan and were imprisoned in Rigestan region of that country.

