Iran starts investigations on UK tanker's violations

Allahmorad Afifi said based on the investigations from 23 crew members 18 ones were from India, and 5 others from Russia, the Philippines and Latvia.

After receiving reports regarding breach of international regulations and ignoring calls, the UK oil tanker was led to Bandar Abbas Anchorage for reviewing the various dimensions of the issue, he said.

The tanker had UK flag and its captain was Indian, he added.

Afifipour noted that all crew are in the work place inside the tanker for preserving its security.

The crew members may be summoned for experts and technical interviews, he emphasized.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in a statement on Friday announced seizure of a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

The statement said that a British oil tanker named 'Stena Impero' was detained late on Friday in Hormuz Strait at the request of the Hormuzgan province's Ports and Shipping Organization, for not observing international maritime regulations in the waterway.

Following seizure, the oil tanker was delivered to the Ports and Shipping Organization to undergo legal procedures, the statement said.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish