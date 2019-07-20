Lebanese official: US weaker than what imagined

Speaking to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Frangieh described the US sanctions against Iran and any other country as its new weapon indicating that military option has lost its efficiency.

Taking advantage of sanctions means confessing to inefficiency of the military option, he said.

Due to the fact that any military and defensive approach created mutual defensive approach in other side, Iran's defensive approach in the region is stronger than that of those who are after war against Iran and its allies.

Despite the fact that Iran is suffering from hard situation, but it will find alternatives, he said, adding that the US will not achieve its goals.

Commenting on the US provocative acts in the Persian Gulf, Frangieh said Trump has based his power on improving the US economic conditions, adding that the US is after solving issues with Iran not war.

He went on to say that those who encouraged the US of starting war against Iran are now trying to prevent war since they are now aware of its consequences.

Referring Iran's non-aggression treaty, Frangieh said Lebanon encourages such agreement.

He noted that the US is aiming to guarantee Israel's interests.

Frangieh urged Arab countries to return to the main issue which is Palestine and to reach agreement with Iran since this what the region requires.

