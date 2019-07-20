First refinery unit of Phase 14 of South Pars to be launched by autumn

Following the visit of under construction refinery of Phase 14 of South Pars and the meeting with the contractors of this section, the Iranian official noted that Phase 14 is the last and most prioritized remaining South Pars project, which the production of one billion cubic feet of gas from its two platforms in the phase 1 has been realized, and the remaining platforms will be installed before the winter and starts production.

Meshkinfam stated that gas extraction from the South Pars field is a priority for the Ministry of Petroleum, and in the Phase 14 of South Pars, by reaching to production capacity of 56 million cubic meters of sour gas, this plan will be fully implemented.

The Managing Director of Pars Oil and Gas Company referred to the mobility created in the refinery sector of this phase, and said, "Previously, there was a backwardness in the supply chain of the remaining bulk supplies of the phase 14 of the refinery, which the needed items are provided."

The official highlighted, "We are trying to bring all these items to the refinery and the units that are completed will be provided as soon as possible to the launch team."

The development of the remaining sections of phases 13 and 22 to 24, the construction of the Pars 2 Export Service platform, the construction of a combined cycle power plant, as well as the project of storage and measurement of gas condensate are among other plans of the National Iranian Oil Company in South Pars, which Managing Director Pars Oil and Gas Company during the field visit, evaluated their development process as desirable.

9455**

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish