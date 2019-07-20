Cooperation among regional powers on the rise: FM aide

Dr. Seyed Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour made the remarks during an exclusive interview with IRNA.

The Iranian official is currently on a visit to Pakistan's Karachi to participate in international seminars on regional developments.

He said from the past to today, the reality of the region [where Turkey, Pakistan and Iran are located] has changed.

The foreign policy expert noted that during the Cold War, we had two powers and they used to handle things from the top according to their interests.

He said that after the period of the Cold War horizontal regionalism has emerged where regions are becoming more open and can look back to perceive their situations. The official said now global powers have no opportunity to interfere into the affairs of the regional states.

Sajjadpour was of the view that Iran, Turkey, and Pakistan are important players in the region and the three countries must enhance their cooperation to the maximum level.

Talking about the objective of his visit to Karachi, he said that the IPIS delegation is visiting Pakistan to enhance cooperation with regional think tanks and research- based institutes.

He said that Iranian delegation had useful interaction with Pakistani and Turkish think tanks. Sajjadpour noted that last year they had also participated in a conference in Istanbul on regional issues.

He said next round of the conference on opportunities of cooperation between Pakistan, Iran and Turkey would be held in Tehran. The Iranian foreign minister's aide added that during the conference an effort would be made to bring the three countries even more close to each other.

Sajjadpour added that besides holding a meeting with Chief Minister of Sindh province Syed Murad Ali Shah the Iranian delegation also visited the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA), Council of Foreign Relations and Jang Group of Newspapers.

Earlier Iran’s Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) and Pakistan’s Center for Peace, Security and Development Studies (CPSD) had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation.

