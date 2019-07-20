Shamkhani: Bolton's remarks about enrichment example of US disloyalty to JCPOA

The remarks were not legally valid as they disregarded the international norms, Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said Saturday in a comment to Bolton's July 19 twitter message.

On Friday, Bolton tweeted "One of the worst mistakes of the Iran deal, now on full display, was allowing Iran to maintain enrichment capabilities. There should be no enrichment for Iran. Maximum pressure continues until Iran abandons its nuclear ambitions & malign activities."

All member countries of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) including Iran have right to use uranium enrichment for peaceful purposes, and this right is inalienable and nonnegotiable, Shamkhani said.

Pointing to the 2015 landmark nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers, Shamkhani said the United States' acceptance of Iran's legal right to enrich uranium was not the outcome of the talks but precondition for US to enter nuclear negotiations.

Through the July 2015 deal, the Group 5+1- the US, UK, France, China and Russia plus Germany- did confirm Iran's right to have uranium enrichment, the official noted.

US President Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the JCPOA on May 8, 2018.

As Shamkhani said, remarks like Bolton's indicate that Iran's move to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA is the only way to deal with a country which is not faithful to international agreements.

In response to the US unilateral measures and its May 2018 illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA, Tehran did reduce its commitments to the international deal.

The JCPOA Article 36, under the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, says, "If Iran believed that any or all of the E3/EU+3 were not meeting their commitments to the JCPOA, Iran could refer the issue to the Joint Commission for resolution."

