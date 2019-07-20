Kamalvandi rules out shut-down of Fordow nuclear facility

The FFEP is a uranium enrichment facility located 20 miles (32 km) northeast of the Iranian city of Qom, near Fordow village.

"The facility was not shut down, and the National Vacuum Center was active in this complex, and it carried out research and development on vacuum valves," said Behrouz Kamalwandi in response to media speculation on the closure of Fordow's nuclear facilities.

"Vacuum valves are used in the complex nuclear industry," said David Albright, an American nuclear analyst, in a recent report acknowledging the advancement of this technology.

The spokesman for the AEOI, pointing to Iran's inclusion in the quantum-state countries, said that another important and valuable thing happening at the Atomic Energy Organization is entering the gates of the world technology revolution, the quantum, which will evolve in the coming decades. He will greatly develop communications and build ultra fast processors.

Kamalvandi told Khane Mellat news agency said that the National Quantum Center will soon test the interactions between quantum particles at distances of more than one meter and Iran will be the first Middle East and Islamic world to be classified into this technology. Iran is one of the few countries in the world to control quantum particles and photons.

