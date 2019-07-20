Iran exports petrochemicals to three continents

Speaking exclusively with IRNA economic correspondent on Saturday, Ahmad Pour-Heidari said that some 1.57 million tons of non-oil products including petrochemical products worth above $700 million were exported via South Pars customs in the Iranian month of Khordad (ended on June 21).

He said that the figure shows 23% growth in terms of weight and 2% growth in terms of value compared to the same period last year.

Mozambique, South Africa, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia and the UAE were the main destinations for Iranian products exported through South Pars customs office, he said, adding that Iraq, Afghanistan and Turkey had also land imports from this customs office.

Pour-Heidari also said that China, Romania, Kyrgyzstan, Taiwan, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Pakistan and Italy were the main importers of Iranian petrochemical products during the one-month period.

