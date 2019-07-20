Cuba, Iran call for expansion of ties

Pedro Simón Rodriguez met with Rashid Bayat-Mokhtari on Friday.

Referring to the good relations between Iran and Cuba, and also the visit the Iranian parliamentary friendship group made to Havana, Rodriguez said that resistance is the common point between the Iranian and Cuban cultures, which can be used to expand ties.

Rodriguez also referred to the US pressures on Havana and Tehran, US withdrawal from the international Iran nuclear deal, Iran's shooting down the US invading drone, and UK seizure of the supertanker carrying Iranian oil, he said, "US economic terrorism goals against Iran and Cuba are illegal. That's a conspiracy to dominate independent countries, for example Iran and Cuba."

Referring to the 60 years of Cuba's and 40 years of Iran's resistance to the ominous goals of the US, Iran's ambassador in Havana said that though the US deceitfully calls for negotiations, Washington's conduct of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, proves that "the US is not trustworthy."

Mokhtari said that the Europeans did nothing especial to meet Iran's benefits, defined in the deal, in the one-year opportunity Tehran gave them, which made Tehran to gradually decrease its commitments to the deal. However, if Iran's interest are met, Tehran will go right back to its JCPOA commitments.

