Iranian fencer snatches bronze in World Champs

Abedini who advanced to semi-final match was defeated by Hungarian rival 15-8 and finish the competitions with a bronze medal.

The 2019 World Fencing Championships will be underaway until July 23 in Budapest.

Earlier, the international governing body of Olympic fencing (FIE) in a video clip praised the progress of Iranian fencers over the last few years.

The clip starts with pictures of Iranian sabre fencers Mojtaba Abedini and Ali Pakdaman in 2016 Olympic and then screens Abedini's victory.

It also refers to Iranian national sabre fencing team in 2012 and 2019 which stood on the 4th place.

Iranian team also stood on the second place in after South Korea in 2019 Asian Fencing Championships which was held in Chiba, Japan on June 13-18.

Meanwhile, Abedini received a bronze medal after defeating Chinese rival in individual category.

