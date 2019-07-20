Ireland can help relieve regional tensions: Iran ambassador

Massoud Eslami made the remarks in a interview with Ireland's National Television and Radio Broadcaster- RTÉ- early on Saturday.

The ambassador said that Ireland is well-known for impartial diplomacy useful to improve the country's situation at the United Nations Security Council as its candidacy for election to the Security Council for the 2021–2022 term has already been introduced.

Asked about the July 6 capture of a supertanker carrying Iranian oil by the UK off the coast of Spain, the ambassador said Tehran-London relations have undergone tension but it is partial.

Although Iran seriously wants to ensure security and stability of the region, it strongly defends its interests, Eslami stressed.

According to Spanish officials, the Grace 1, Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying Iranian oil, was seized by British patrol ships off Gibralter and was detained on the US orders.

Ireland has been against the US May 2018 unilateral withdrawal from the Iran Deal.

Dublin as a member of the European Union (EU) has independently criticized the US for its move.

Ireland prioritizes friendship cooperation based on mutual respect with other countries.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish