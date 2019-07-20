Iran envoy pleased with successful visit of economy minister to Austria

Referring to Dejpasand's attendance in OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) meeting, Gharibabadi told IRNA that the Iranian minister was elected as the chairman of the OPEC Fund International Development (OFID) in the 40th ministerial meeting of the international organization.

He described ratification of the public principles of the OFID's new approach as the most important enactment for helping developing countries especially those with lower incomes.

He noted that Dejpasand held talks with his Iraqi, Algerian and Kuwaiti counterparts on developing relations and bilateral economic cooperation.

During his meeting with OFID president both sides discussed solutions for developing OFID's efficiency, leading its resources toward needy countries and preventing OFID from facing challenges in the future, Iranian envoy said.

Dejpasand also invited OFID Director General Abdulhamid Alkhalifa to visit Iran.

In his meeting with Head of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Li Yong, both sides reviewed the importance of designing a strategic plan in Iran-UNIDO ties aiming to take advantage of UNIDO expert capacities and other countries and international bodies in the framework of joint ventures.

Gharibabadi said that the Dejpasand held useful meeting with president of Austrian central bank, some Iranian staff in international bodies in Vienna and some Iranian businessmen in Austria.

