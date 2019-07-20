20 July 2019 - 10:02
Iran: UK oil tanker seized for violating Int'l Law of Sea

Bandar Abbas, July 20, IRNA –Iranian head of the Ports and Maritime Department said on Saturday the UK oil tanker Stena Impero, was seized for violation of the International Law of the Sea and ignoring the principle of passage without damage to environment.

"The British vessel hit a fishing trawler, which needs to be investigated," said Director-General of the Ports and Maritime Department of Hormuzgan province Allahmorad Afifipour.

The fishing ships contacted the British vessel, but there was no answer; then, as the regulations demand, they radioed the Ports and Maritime Organization to inform them of the accident, he Allahmorad said.

Following the routine procedure, the military forces were informed to guide the UK vessel to the harbor for the necessary investigations to be done; then the Navy of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps guided the vessel to Bandar Abbas, he added.

