Iran: UK oil tanker seized for violating Int'l Law of Sea

"The British vessel hit a fishing trawler, which needs to be investigated," said Director-General of the Ports and Maritime Department of Hormuzgan province Allahmorad Afifipour.

The fishing ships contacted the British vessel, but there was no answer; then, as the regulations demand, they radioed the Ports and Maritime Organization to inform them of the accident, he Allahmorad said.

Following the routine procedure, the military forces were informed to guide the UK vessel to the harbor for the necessary investigations to be done; then the Navy of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps guided the vessel to Bandar Abbas, he added.

9417**1416

