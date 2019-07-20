20 July 2019 - 08:00
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code 83402642
0 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 20

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 20

Tehran, July 20, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Saturday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Tehran refutes Trump's claim of downing of its drone

- Has Japan sold its independence?

- Rouhani says all paths open to save JCPOA

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani tells Macron: ‘All doors open’ for preserving JCPOA

- Iran’s Rahman claims world para powerlifting gold

- Iran dismisses US claim of destroying Iranian drone

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Trump’s lies exposed

- Zionist regime, Bahrain FMs hold first public meeting

- Rahman snatches gold at World Para Powerlifting Championships

** TEHRAN TIMES

- New scandal around empire of lies

- Locarno Semaine de la critique to screen “Copper Notes of a Dream” 

- Siamand Rahman takes gold at World Para Powerlifting Championships

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Rial gains against all odds

- State bodies required to consult ICCIMA

- Rouhani: Efforts to rescue nuclear deal must continue

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 11 =