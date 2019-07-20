Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 20

** IRAN NEWS
- Tehran refutes Trump's claim of downing of its drone
- Has Japan sold its independence?
- Rouhani says all paths open to save JCPOA
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani tells Macron: ‘All doors open’ for preserving JCPOA
- Iran’s Rahman claims world para powerlifting gold
- Iran dismisses US claim of destroying Iranian drone
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Trump’s lies exposed
- Zionist regime, Bahrain FMs hold first public meeting
- Rahman snatches gold at World Para Powerlifting Championships
** TEHRAN TIMES
- New scandal around empire of lies
- Locarno Semaine de la critique to screen “Copper Notes of a Dream”
- Siamand Rahman takes gold at World Para Powerlifting Championships
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Rial gains against all odds
- State bodies required to consult ICCIMA
- Rouhani: Efforts to rescue nuclear deal must continue
9376**1416
