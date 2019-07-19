UK tanker's tracker was off while passing Hormuz Strait: Military source

Talking to IRNA late on Friday, he commented on the reasons why the tanker was detained, saying that the vessel seized by the IRGC's Naval Force used to move on a wrong track in the waterway.

Meanwhile, the tanker has turned down its tracker and did not notice signals it received from Iran and based on the international maritime regulations, it was detained.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in a statement on Friday announced seizure of a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

The statement said that a British oil tanker named 'Stena Impero' was detained late on Friday in Hormuz Strait at the request of the Hormuzgan province's Ports and Shipping Organization, for not observing international maritime regulations in the waterway.

Following seizure, the oil tanker was delivered to the Ports and Shipping Organization to undergo legal procedures, the statement said.

