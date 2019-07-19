Iran: US officials seize every opportunity to distort realities

He made the remarks in reaction to claims by US vice president on Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's visit to Venezuela.

He told reporters that Zarif will visit Venezuela to take part in NAM Foreign Ministerial Summit, but the US uses every opportunity for anti-Iran propaganda and distorting realities.

Vice president of the United States Mike Pence wrote in a tweet that Zarif's visit to Venezuela is aimed at developing destabilizing actions.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish