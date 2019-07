The statement said that a British oil tanker named 'Stena Impero' was detained late on Friday in Hormuz Strait at the request of the Hormuzgan province's Ports and Shipping Organization, for not observing international maritime regulations in the waterway.

Following seizure, the oil tanker was delivered to the Ports and Shipping Organization to undergo legal procedures, the statement said.

