Zarif: US excessive demands to get nowhere

He made the remarks before leaving for Caracas in reaction to Trump's recent statements to suspend uranium enrichment and concluding a 100-year agreement.

Zarif said, "These remarks indicate that JCPOA was a rational deal."

Commenting on the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), he said, "I have said on several occasions that INSTEX is a prelude for EU to implement its commitments."

If the Europeans are willing to take necessary measures to save the deal, they should operationalize the INSTEX, he said.

"We are waiting for the Europeans to fulfill their commitments on ensuring oil sales, shipping, banking transactions and investment and practical cooperation," he said.

They may say INSTEX is necessary for all these cooperation, but it is useful not sufficient, he said.

On his trip to Latin America, he added that will take part in NAM Summit in Venezuela.

"Of course, I will use the opportunity to hold talks with the Venezuelan officials on economic cooperation and how Iran can help the country to restore calm to it," Zarif said.

"In Nicaragua and Bolivia, we will also discuss economic and political collaboration," he said, noting that Iran have very good friends in the South and Latin America, as they are its political and economic partners.

