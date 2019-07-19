Iran’s Pouran Derakhshandeh lights candle of Jagran FilmFest

Derakhshandeh, some of whose finest works are to be featured in “World Retrospective of Cinema”, was welcomed upon arrival in New Delhi by noted Indian actor Anil Kapoor, who shined in Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning “Slumdog Millionaire”.

On the opening ceremony of the festival, “Under the Smoky Roof”, the latest work of Derakhshandeh, was screened and was welcomed by the audience.

Some of her other works such as “Hush! Girls don’t Scream” will be screened at Sirifort Auditorium in New Delhi.

Most of Derakhshandeh’s works try to highlight child abuse and women’s rights that have been overshadowed in the Iranian society.

Jagran Film Festival (JFF) is an initiative by the Jagran Prakashan Group towards creating a culture of cinema appreciation and an honest and sincere attempt mind to create a platform connecting great content with audiences across the country.

Last year, with over 18 towns, 400+ screenings, 18 cinema appreciation workshops, the festival directly touched over an audience of over 55,000 people, and the media coverage of Jagran puts the reach of JFF well beyond 50 million people across India, making it the world’s largest film festival.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish