Iran weight lifter on 4th place in World Champs

Speaking to IRNA, head of Gilan sports and youths office Morteza Varzaldoust said Razi together with Ali Akbar Gharibshi attended the event and Gharibshi was runner-up.

He added that Razi lifted 230 kg weight but he was not able to lift 236 kg weight and stood on the 4th place after Malaysia and Mexico.

Earlier, Iran’s Siamand Rahman won the gold medal of 2019 World Para Powerlifting Championships.

The Iranian Paralympics and two-time world champion lifted 265kg to rank first in the 107kg weight category and won the gold medal of world championships for the third time.

In his first attempt, Rahman lifted 250kg. Then he lifted 265kg in his second attempt. For his third attempt he offered to lift 280kg, but later refused to do so.

His compatriot Mansour Purmirzaei lifted 236kg to rank second while a representative from Iraq ranked third.

The tournament, which have been participated by 441 athletes from 78 countries, will come to an end on Saturday after the end of team competitions.

