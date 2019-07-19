Pakistani experts stress on regional trade to counter US anti-Iran sanctions

They expressed these views while speaking at an international seminar on "Changing Regional Dynamics in the wake of US Sanctions on Iran: Opportunity of Cooperation between Pakistan, Iran and Turkey", organized by the Center for Peace, Security and Development Studies in Karachi.

They added Pakistan, Iran and Turkey should make efforts to get all possible benefits in the rising regionalism in the wake of US sanctions on Iran.

They noted three Muslim countries are very important players of the region. They underlined that although the US sanctions will create problems for the regional states, it will bring many opportunities for these countries as well.

Dr Seyed Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour, president of the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), Iran, said that after US sanctions, there is a space and opportunity for Turkey, Pakistan and Iran and they should take all benefits of this opportunity.

"Pakistan, Iran and Turkey are very important players of this region and they can play very important role to take all advantages of this opportunity," he emphasized.

A career foreign service officer, Najmuddin A. Shaikh said: Pakistan, Iran and Turkey had created RCD for regional cooperation and development.

In 1991, another forum - ECO was created and the system was expanded from three founders to ten member countries, representing 25 percent of the total Muslim population," he said.

However, he also drew attention of the audience to only 7 percent regional trade while the volume in South Asia is much low.

He suggested there should be direct links through rail and roads to increase the regional trade among these countries.

Suleyman Sensoy, the founder of Turkish Asian Center for Strategic Studies said that the economic models are changing.

He said that Pakistan, Iran and Turkey, having total population of 350 million people are very important with huge potential. He said that the future depends on what we do today and what we are not doing today.

Chairman of CPSD Abdullah Dadabhoy, Ahsan Mukhtar Zubairi, Secretary General, Foreign Relations, CPSD, Asif Ali Khan Durrani, former Ambassador to Iran and UAE, Jamil Ahmed Khan, former envoy to Libya, Malta and UAE and others also spoke on the subject.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish