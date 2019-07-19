Senior cleric urges Iranians to remain unified in tough times

In a situation that the enemy has intensified pressure on Iran so that the Iranian nation is facing huge problems, the people are required to help each other and stand together, Ayatollah Emami Kashani said while addressing a large crowd of worshipers in the Iranian capital.

Referring to Iran nuclear deal (known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), the senior cleric said that the European parties to the deal have not fulfilled their commitments under the deal and US President Donald Trump “embarrassed the American nation by his [unilateral] withdrawal from the JCPOA”.

Just a year after the US exit from the multinational deal in May 2018, Iran announced it will suspend some of its commitments under the deal. The country said it will no longer send its surplus uranium and heavy water to foreign countries.

Iran also warned that it will carry out further suspensions of its nuclear commitments if the other parties to the deal fail to take practical steps to honor their pledges after 60 days.

Iran says its measures are in line with Articles 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal and argues that it aims to save the deal that has been already breached by the US.

After the end of the 60-day deadline, Iran took its second step in suspending some nuclear commitments and said it has surpassed the 3.67% limit for nuclear enrichment.

“We gave 60 weeks time to the other party but they failed to honor their commitments,” Ayatollah Emami Kashani said.

“This ceiling has to be built on a pillar and that pillar is your commitments; the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken a legal move which has been accepted by the world,” the Ayatollah said.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish