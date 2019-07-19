19 July 2019 - 16:12
Iran condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

Tehran, July 19, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Friday condemned two recent terrorist attacks on Kandahar police headquarters and the University of Kabul.

While strongly denouncing such “acts of aggression and inhumane methods”, the spokesman sympathized with the Afghan government and nation, particularly the families of victims.  

Mousavi expressed certainty that the Afghan government and nation and all the country’s ethnic, political and religious groups will remain vigilant and unified to keep going in their path to peace and sustainable security.

Afghan media announced on Friday that an explosion near the University of Kabul has killed four, leaving 16 others wounded.

