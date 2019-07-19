Iran condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

While strongly denouncing such “acts of aggression and inhumane methods”, the spokesman sympathized with the Afghan government and nation, particularly the families of victims.

Mousavi expressed certainty that the Afghan government and nation and all the country’s ethnic, political and religious groups will remain vigilant and unified to keep going in their path to peace and sustainable security.

Afghan media announced on Friday that an explosion near the University of Kabul has killed four, leaving 16 others wounded.

