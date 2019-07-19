$ 56 m worth of agricultural products exported

Razavi said on Thursday evening at the end of Minab First Millennium Cultivation Conference hosting members of the agriculture, planning and budget committees of the environment, civil, judicial, educational, cultural, security, and health affairs of the parliament, economic Attaché from Iraq, Russia and Afghanistan along with a group of farmers participated in the event.’

The Millennium Cultivation Conference was held for the first time in order to introduce more and better agricultural capacities and investment capacities and opportunities in this sector, observing the cropping pattern, increasing the productivity, marketing methods and exports of agricultural products in the historic Minab city in the east of Hormozgan province.

In addition to the production of vegetable, Minab city is one of the important poles of the country in the production of tropical and subtropical products such as dates, mangoes, guava, citrus such as lemon, mandarin, and orange.

The city is located 90 kilometers east of Hormozgan, with 19,000 and 475 hectares of crops, and 20,000 and 974 hectares of garden products ranking the first in the country.

