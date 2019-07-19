Iran, Yemen review regional developments

According to Al- Masirah news network, in the meeting the two sides reviewed the latest developments on the humanitarian situation in Yemen and tensions in the region created by the US.

Mohammed Abdul Salam, in the meeting highlighted the danger of the American simmering tensions in the region and on going aggression in Yemen.

He wrote on his Facebook page that the US is now pushing the region to the brink of fall and, moreover, the stupidity of some countries in the region and their misconceptions can lead to a terrible disaster.

The Yemeni envoy also underscored the need to understand the dangers of the continued aggression and the risk of a war in the region, and assessed that the war in the region will be to the benefit of Zionists and Americans, saying that Yemen and Iran believe that tensions are not in the best interests of anyone.

He reiterated that "Yemen faces a military invasion and a blockade that should be stopped as soon as possible, and Iran is faced with rampant economic sanctions.”

The spokesman for the Yemeni Ansarollah movement added, "The wise people must understand the dangers of continuing the aggression on Yemen and risking the extent of the war in the region."

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on March 26th, 2015 began a massive military campaign against Yemen, the poorest Arab state, with coalition of several Arab countries winning the US green light, under the pretext of protecting Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, the deposed president of the country to accomplish their avarice and politically motivated intentions.

Over one hundred thousand Yemeni people have been killed in this aggression.

