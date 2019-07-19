Iran, Iraq to improve communications capabilities for pilgrims in Arbaeen rituals

After the opening ceremony of the International Exhibition of Electronics, Computers and E-Commerce (Elecomp 2019), Iran's Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Azeri Jahromi conferred with his Iraqi counterpart Naeem Sajil Yasser on issues of mutual interests.

The visa waiver between the two countries is regarded as a great decision, Jahromi said adding that "The people of Iran love the Imam Hussein (AS), and this year, four million Iranians are expected to be in the Shia Imam's shrine in the Arbaeen rituals. Therefore, a special committee should be formed to solve the problems and the capacities of the communications should be increased.

Referring to the fact that the reduction in transit tariffs in both countries would increase volume of the exchanged visits, the official underscored adding that “Iran is prepared to reduce the transit tariff with Iraq to the extent the Iraqi side to do so.”

Minister of Communications and Information Technology stated that it is necessary to address joint economic activities in the current situation, adding that Iran has high quality products and services in different areas and there is a readiness in Iranian side to start a joint economic operation.

The Iraqi Minister of Communications, for his part urged the issue to be addressed and the problems quickly resolved, referring to the necessity of increasing the communication capacity of the two countries and resolving the problems.

Naeem Sajil Yasser also called on Iran's Minister of Communications and companies and Iranian startups to attend the Iraqi Information Technology Exhibition to launch a joint economic cooperation between the two countries.

He also underlined that imports of low-quality equipment would damage Iraq's communications infrastructure. “So, since I am familiar with a number of Iranian equipment manufacturers and their quality, I do welcome this proposal and will witness good progress over the next few months.”

The 25th International Exhibition of Electronics, Computers and e-Commerce (Elecomp 2019) started with the participation of Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi in Tehran on Thursday.

Having the motto of "Better Future", the exhibition has different sections, including ELECOMP stars, ELECOMP trends, and ELECOMP games.

ELECOMP is the greatest commercial event in Iran's Market of Electronics and Computer Products and services. Since its first edition in 1995, numerous players in Iran introduce their latest achievements in software and hardware in ELECOMP every year, wrote the official website of the exhibition.

ظرفیت‌های ارتباطی ایران و عراق در ایام اربعین افزایش می‌یابد

تهران- ایرنا- وزرای ارتباطات ایران و عراق بر سر افزایش ظرفیت‌های ارتباطی و رفع نگرانی‌های این حوزه در ایام اربعین حسینی توافق کردند.

به گزارش مرکز روابط عمومی و اطلاع رسانی وزارت ارتباطات و فناوری اطلاعات، بعد از افتتاح رسمی نمایشگاه الکامپ، «محمدجواد آذری جهرمی» وزیر ارتباطات و فناوری اطلاعات با «نعیم ثجیل یسر» وزیر ارتباطات عراق دیدار و گفت وگو کرد.

آذری جهرمی در این دیدار با خوب توصیف‌کردن تصمیم حذف روادید میان دو کشور، گفت: مردم ایران عاشق امام حسین علیه السلام هستند و پیش‌بینی می‌شود امسال چهار میلیون ایرانی در اربعین زائر حرم امام سوم شیعیان شوند بنابراین باید در مورد رفع مشکلات و افزایش ظرفیت های ارتباطات کمیته ویژه ای تشکیل و کارها با سرعت پیگیری شود.

وی با اشاره به اینکه کاهش تعرفه ترانزیت به صورت متقابل در دو کشور باعث افزایش تبادلات می شود، افزود: ایران آمادگی دارد تا به هر میزان که طرف عراقی نسبت به کاهش تعرفه اقدام کند، تعرفه ترانزیت با کشور عراق را پایین بیاورد.

وزیر ارتباطات و فناوری اطلاعات با بیان اینکه پرداختن به کار مشترک اقتصادی در شرایط کنونی ضرورت دارد، اظهار کرد: ایران در حوزه های مختلف دارای محصولات و خدمات با کیفیتی است و این آمادگی از سمت ایران برای شروع کار مشترک اقتصادی وجود دارد.



دستور مستقیم وزیر عراقی برای افزایش ظرفیت ارتباطی با ایران

وزیر ارتباطات عراق نیز با ضروری دانستن افزایش ظرفیت‌های ارتباطی دو کشور و رفع مشکلات، ضمن تماس مستقیم با مسئول این کار در عراق، دستور بررسی موضوع و رفع سریع مشکلات را صادر کرد.

نعیم ثجیل یسر همچنین با دعوت از وزیر ارتباطات ایران و شرکت ها و استارت آپ های ایرانی برای حضور در نمایشگاه فناوری اطلاعات عراق، در مورد راه اندازی کار مشترک اقتصادی میان دو کشور اظهار داشت: واردات تجهیزات بی کیفیت باعث صدمه به زیرساخت ارتباطی عراق شده است. بنابراین از آنجا که از سفر قبل با تعدادی از سازندگان تجهیزات ایرانی و کیفیت محصولات آنها آشنا هستم از این پیشنهاد استقبال می کنم و در مدت چند ماه آینده در این زمینه پیشرفت های خوبی حاصل می شود.

در پایان دو کشور توافق کردند تا تمبر مشترکی در کشور ایران و عراق به چاپ برسد.